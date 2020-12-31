Continuing the legacy of #ThrowbackThursday, we are here with yet another major flashback featuring Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Babita Ji’ Munmun Dutta and ‘Jethalal’ Dilip Joshi. It’s a funny take on Throwback Thursdays because it’s the last day of the year, and despite the sad reality everyone needs a smile to end 2020.

This hilarious video seems to be an interview of Munmun and her co-star ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani from the show. The interviewer asks the ladies about Dilip Joshi to which Munmun gives a hilarious reply.

Watch the video below:

What makes the video hilarious is how the memer has combined the real answer of Munmun with an apt clip of Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah reacting on the same.

Recently, Dilip Joshi revealed that he has been getting some exciting offers. And yes, he did reveal it all while talking to Sight And Insight YouTube channel. He confirmed getting offers of several projects, but he also stated that he is dedicated to his life-changing show.

As most of Dilip Joshi fans would be aware, the actor is jam-packed with his schedule as he shoots almost on each day for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Not just his tight schedule, but Dilip also says that the show is everything for him. He has got everything he would have dreamt of, so it’s okay for him to reject other offers and continue with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

