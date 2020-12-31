Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Vrushika Mehta Is Glad That 2020 Gave Her Wonderful Opportunities

2020 has allowed actress Vrushika Mehta to experiment with her acting abilities to the fullest.

After playing a variation of roles like a lady police, mother and fashionista in her last daily soap Yeh Teri Galliya on Zee TV, Vrushika went onto bagging the role of a child psychologist in the recent track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which proved to be quite fruitful for the young actress.

Speaking about the importance of variety in roles on television, Vrushika Mehta shares, “It is important to experiment as an actor, and I am glad that 2020 gave me some wonderful opportunities to get into different roles on screen which saw me in new light each time. In my previous show I was lucky to get a chance to play a variety of different characters over a span of a year, and each one of them taught me a lot. Moving onto Yeh Rishta, never have I ever gotten a chance to play such a mature and intense role like Dr. Riddhima. Playing a child psychologist on TV for the first time ever was a huge jump for me, and the experience is one I will take forward with me. I feel that the more I try out various genres, different types of character portrayals is the only way I can grow and learn as an actor.

Vrushika Mehta added, “Times are changing, trends are evolving and the viewers want to variety, want content which is unique and appealing in it’s own way and characters which areu more real, have more depth and have that spice of life to them which can help connect better to the audience. So with each role that now comes my way, I want to do it differently, I want variety and I want the character to be so diverse that there is lots for me to offer on screen.”

