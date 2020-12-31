The Bigg Boss 14 house pumped up the moment controversy’s favourite child Rakhi Sawant made her way in the house. Sawant has become a firebrand this season and 2 times from her last run in the show. Apart from that time and again she has been open about the hardship and struggle that she has gone through in her childhood. The reality queen has now again opened up about the same and has shown the scars her uncle gave her to Rahul Vaidya. Read on to know more.

In the most recent episode Rakhi Sawant opened up about the patriarchal behaviour she has suffered through. While on that Rakhi showed Rahul Vaidya her stitches that she got after her mama (uncle) beat her back then. She expressed how women in her house back then had no privilege or luxury. She also said how standing in her own balcony was considered luxury.

Talking to Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant said, “See my stitches after my mama (uncle) beat me. He is not alive anymore. The women weren’t allowed to do eyebrows. We were not allowed to do waxing or anything. Don’t know what kind of men they are.”

Replying to the same Rahul asked, “Your dad and uncle both? And your mom would support them?” Rakhi Sawant in her reply said that the women had no say in anything the happened. “Ab ghar ki auraat ko bolna mana tha… allowed nahi tha. Now things have changed. Mere itne rishte aaye but sab chale gaye because I was a dancer,” she said.

Further Rakhi Sawant broke down while talking about her journey. She spoke how people feel she is characterless and that is not the case. She said, “Hum Bollywood me hote hai toh log judge karte hai that we are characterless. Bollywood me hona gunah hai? Dancer hona gunaah hai?”

