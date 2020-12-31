The year 2020 has proved to be quite fruitful on the professional front for actor Aamir Ali, who not only made his digital debut with a bang but portrayed two vastly different roles in a short span of time in the OTT space which worked wonders for him!

Taking a risk with the ‘grey character’ genre which he has never experimented with before was definitely a big risk in itself, but Aamir Ali went ahead and gave it a shot and it brought him out in new light, and showed him in a totally different avataar which was liked by the audiences.

Speaking about his successful ventures in 2020 and what he wants from 2021, Aamir Ali shares,”2020 gave me the opportunity to explore myself as an actor. I took a huge risk for Naxalbari with a genre I have never ventured into before, but it was a risk that paid off. I myself thoroughly enjoyed playing such an intense role as there was so much for the character to offer, that the experience in itself was amazing! Even getting a chance to relive the comedy genre with my special appearence in ‘Black Widows‘ was a lovely experience, and shooting for that was great fun because it was full of laughs and good humour which made the shoot very enjoyable.”

Aamir Ali added, “I am hoping that 2021 gives me equally good opportunities to play similar kind of roles which are full of depth, intensity and have a lot of put forth on screen. I feel that I am now more comfortable experimenting with different genres, specially the one like my role in Naxalbari, so I would love to portray more interesting and complex characters, and ones which charge me up to the fullest.”

