After her last successful stint on Zee Tv’s Yeh Teri Galliyan, actress Vrushika Mehta is all set to join the cast of Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

All set to be seen in a totally different avatar this time, Vrushika will be playing the role of Dr. Riddhima, a much awaited character on the show who is set to bring with her a lot of new twists & turns to the long standing drama.

Speaking about how excited she is to join the show, Vrushika Mehta shares,”Joining the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a great feeling! I am very excited for people to see what my role is all set to bring to the show. I play the character of Dr. Riddhima, a strong, Independant woman who is leading her life in a very organized manner. There are a lot of layers to her personality, which will be revealed slowly through the course of the show. Portraying the character of a doctor is one I have never explored before on screen, so I am very eager to experiment, learn and grow while playing this role. I am grateful to Rajan Shahi sir for showing so much faith in me to play the role, and hope that the audiences enjoy watching Dr. Riddhima on screen as much as I am enjoying playing her role.”

Are y’all excited to see Vrushika Mehta in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Tell us in the comments below.

