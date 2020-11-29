Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar has been tested positive of coronavirus and is battling for life in a hospital in Mumbai. Reportedly, her mother has flown to Mumbai from Delhi as Divya is put on a ventilator due to her deteriorating health conditions.

Divya, who is currently seen on Tera Yaar Hoon Main, was rushed to the hospital after her condition deteriorated. She was suffering from pneumonia. The actress is also going through some tough times in her married life too. Her mother accuses Divya’s husband of ditching her.

During a conversation with Times of India, Divya’s mother talked about her health condition and how it worsened it. She said, “Divya had a temperature since the last six days. She was feeling very uneasy. I came down from Delhi and got an oximeter home. We checked her oxygen levels, they had dropped to 71. She is on a ventilator now, her oxygen level is about 84, and her condition is critical. The reports have just come and she has tested positive for COVID.”

Divya Bhatnagar’s mother also made some serious allegation against her husband Gagan when asked about his whereabouts. The actress got married to Gagan, who reportedly works for production houses making reality TV shows, in December 2019. Her mother accused Gagan of being a fraudster and he has abandoned her even during these difficult times.

Divya’s mother said to the publication, “Whatever anyone may tell you, the time has come to spill the truth. Her husband was a fraud. He has left her and is not bothered to even come forward for a while. She married without informing us. I am aghast that post-marriage she has been living in a very small place in Oshiwara. She was living in a big house at Mira Road earlier. She has undergone a lot in the recent past.”

Her mother also accused Gagan’s mother of calling up the ICU in the hospital, where the Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre actress has been admitted, and asking the staff a while back and merely said ‘agar aap logon ko Kuch paise chahiye, toh bata dena’, which has left her furious.

The report further stated that Tera Yaar Hoon Main producers, the Shashi-Sumeet Productions is also helping the Bhatnagars financially. Divya Bhatnagar’s mother confirmed the same and said, “Yes, my son is talking to Shashi-Sumeet. They have volunteered.”

