It’s Thursday and Koimoi is back to give you the TRP report for Week 46 (from November 14 to November 20), providing the television audience an insight into how their much-loved show is fairing. While Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa continues to be in the top spot, two surprising shows have made an entry in Top 5.

The first three positions on the TRP list this week has not seen much change since last week. Ekta Kapoor’s show Kundali Bhagya is still ruling at number 2 with 7135 impressions. The show stars Shraddha Arya as Preeta and Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan in the lead roles.

According to the BARC report, while Anupamaa still remains the most favourite of the audience, Ekta Kapoor’s other show Kumkum Bhagya is on the third spot with 5867 impressions. The show’s cast includes Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, and Pooja Banerjee who play the lead roles. Interestingly, the fourth and fifth positions have been taken by unexpected entries – Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

A new show Imlie has now taken the fourth spot in the BARC report replacing Yehh Jaadu Hain Jinn Ka. The show, which premiered on November 16, 2020, has been recorded with 5594 impressions so far, and it seems Imlie has managed to make heads turn within the premiere week, much like how Anupamaa did in its first week.

Imlie is a love triangle with Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani playing the main leads. According to the storyline, the lead, whose name is Imlie, hails from a tribal village on the outskirts of Uttar Pradesh and forcefully gets married to a journalist after they seek shelter in a hut during heavy rains. On reaching the city, she realizes that her husband is already married to a woman named Malini.

On the fifth spot in the BARC report, we have Yeh Hai Chahatein that has recorded 5040 impressions. The show, which is a spin-off series of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles. We are amazed how these two new entries have managed to bag these two important spots in the BARC report.

However, it’s worth mentioning that Naagin 5, The Kapil Sharma Show and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Choti Sarrdaarni and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are also winning hearts with their impressive storyline.

