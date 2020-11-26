Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal’s Indoo Ki Jawani is one of the much-awaited film of Bollywood. The concept of the movie is refreshing as it features the role of modern dating apps in the protaginsts’ life. Koimoi recently spoke to the director Abir Sengupta about the movie, who is equally excited and nervous for it. Being a former writer of our all-time favourite show CID, he also talked about the show and what are his thoughts on making a movie on CID. Read the article to know more.

Abir, who has made a film on the role of dating apps in people’s life isn’t on dating app. But he says that he has heard so many things about the apps through his friends that he can write books on it.

Speaking about Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal using dating apps in real life, Abir Sengupta said they haven’t used any dating apps. The director continued, “All three of us, we knew so many people who have used dating apps. After we started working on the film, we knew that we are telling a story through a dating app. So, Kiara also found out many people who use dating apps, Aditya also found people who use dating apps. We all used to discuss each other’s stories.”

Abir Sengupta also used to write CID before venturing into Bollywood, sharing the experience of writing CID, he said, “For me, CID as a show was too big in my childhood. Since when I have started watching TV, I am watching CID. I landed in Mumbai and someone asked me, would write for CID? I was like WOW, this is such a life time opportunity. I get to write what I have seen growing up.”

Abir added, “I wrote a lot of shows at that time, I wrote CID, I watched Super Villains Vs Super Cops, Encounter on SONY, Savdhaan India, and Emotional Attyachar. I have written almost all crime shows that were happening at the moment.”

When asked if he would like to make CID a movie, Abir clearly denied. He said, “I would not like to see CID as a movie because till then it’s not on Sony, I wouldn’t be able to enjoy it. Even if it gets telecasted to another channel, I won’t be watching it. I want to watch CID on Sony only. There was a time we used to say that CID channel telecasted Sony.”

Abir added, “Like when I watch Byomkesh Bakshi, I only can only think of Rajat Kapoor. No matter how many shows you make, like there have been plenty of them in Bengali but I need the logo of Doordarshan on it.”

Indoo Ki Jawani will release in theatres on 11th December 2020. We wish good luck to the entire star cast and crew of the movie.

