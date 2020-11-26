The horrors of 26/11 have forever etched in our memories. It have been 12 years since the terror attack unfolded in Mumbai that left 300 injured and over 166 innocent people dead. Several Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranvir Shorey and many others paid tribute to our fallen heroes and those innocent civilians who sacrificed their lives.

The tragic terror attack occurred on November 26, 2008, when terrorists attacked Nariman House, Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Cafe Leopold and Cama Hospital in Mumbai. Floral tributes were laid to martyrs who lost their lives during a terror attack in Mumbai.

On the account of the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, take a look at what Bollywood celebs have to say.

Raveena Tandon remembering the tragic incident, tweeted, “Never Forget . Never Forgive . #26/11.”

Never Forget . Never Forgive . #26/11 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 26, 2020

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also took to Instagram handle to share an emotional post regarding the Mumbai terror attack. She wrote, “Praying for peace and healing for every single life that was changed, lost, and altered… #26thNovember #peace #healing.”

Akshay Kumar also tweeted about 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

26/11, a day Mumbaikars will never forget. My heartfet tribute to the martyrs and victims of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. We will forever be indebted to our bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 26, 2020

Ludo actor Abhishek Bachchan also remembered the 26/11 terror attack and tweeted, “Lest we forget,” followed with a folded hand emoticon.

Ranveer Shorey also wrote, “Never forget. Prayers for all who laid down and lost their lives on the day. Folded hands #MumbaiTerrorAttack.”

Never forget. Prayers for all who laid down and lost their lives on the day. 🙏🏽 #MumbaiTerrorAttack — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) November 26, 2020

Dr. Shriram Nene, Madhuri Dixit’s husband, also took to Twitter his thoughts on twelfth anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. He wrote, Let’s take a moment and remember the heroes of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack who bravely fought and sacrificed their lives for the country. Remembering the victims, martyrs and their families today.”

Let’s take a moment and remember the heroes of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack who bravely fought and sacrificed their lives for the country. Remembering the victims, martyrs and their families today 🙏 — Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) November 26, 2020

Tiger Shroff also shared a post for the martyrs on his Instagram story.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a post on her Instagram story.

Extraction actor Randeep Hooda also shared a tweet regarding the Mumbai terror attack.

12 years of #MumbaiTerrorAttack !

While the martyrs and victims will never be forgotten, here’s an ode to the pawsome gang, which is a reminder that not all heroes wear uniforms.

Video courtesy : @scroll_in#MumbaiAttack #2611Attack pic.twitter.com/AmKPBccVO6 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 26, 2020

