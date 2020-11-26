Durgamati Trailer Review: It’s raining remakes in Bollywood and Durgamati is yet another film which falls in the not so elite category of filmmaking. The Bhumi Pednekar led horror thriller is, in fact, a scene to scene remake of Anushka Shetty led Telugu film Bhaagamathie.

The trailer of the film dropped on YouTube recently and let the originality aside, it promises a decent horror film. Though the fact that it’s a scene to scene remake keeps on irritating, it looks like a good time pass film for those who haven’t seen the original. The story is interesting and demands high octane performances from everyone especially Bhumi Pednekar. And the actress seems to have delivered a good performance. The last scene in which she is taken over by Durgamati is enough to give the viewers chills and make them excited for the film.

Another good factor is the presence of Arshad Warsi. The actor received huge praises this year for his performance in web series Asur. To see him in another serious role in a film like this will be a treat.

The makers describe the trailer as, “Durgavati is crafted as a fast-paced, intelligent thriller in a twist-a-minute style and has strongly etched characters that will create a deep impact with the audience as they are gripped by the world of conspiracy and crime, served with a layer of scare.”

Durgamati is directed by G Ashok, who also made the original. Produced by Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra, the film will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Dec 11.

Talking about the film Bhumi Pednekar recently told IANS, “I’m super excited about my upcoming film ‘Durgamati’ and it is an honour to play the lead in this conspiracy thriller. Being an ardent fan of spine-chilling thrillers myself, I was delighted to be a part of such a gripping story,”

“Also, I am glad to collaborate with Akshay (Kumar) sir again after three years and present this wonderful film for audiences across the world,” she added.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had talked about casting Bhumi Pednekar to play the lead role. He said that the role demanded a girl-next-door personality and Bhumi Pednekar had fit the bill.

