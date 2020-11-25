Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgamati Motion Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’ BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgamati has been a long-awaited project. The film that stars Bhumi in a never seen before role has finally got its release date. Announcing its trailer launch, the makers shared a teaser poster of the film. It has made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype? Section. Scroll down to know more and also do not forget to drop your vote.

Advertisement

In ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Bhumi Pednekar led Durgamati’s reception amongst the audience.

Advertisement

The teaser poster of Durgamati that the makers released starred Bhumi Pednekar in a periodic setup. In the poster, Bhumi is dressed in a dark red saree and can be seen sitting on a throne. Holding a trident with rage in her eye, the motion poster has fire as it’s brightest element.

Alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Durgamati also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Mahi Gill and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles. The film is directed by G Ashok produced by Akshay Kumar, Cape of Good Films, Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar and Vikram Malhotra. The film is an Abudantia Entertainment and T-Series Production.

Bhumi Pednekar’s movie is all slated to release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on December 11th.

Polls How much did you like Durgamati's motion poster? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Exclusive! Rohit Saraf On His Memorable First Meet With Priyanka Chopra: “She’s A Massive Prankster”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube