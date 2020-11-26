Priyanka Chopra has some very interesting projects in the queue and The Matrix 4, The White Tiger & We Can Be Heroes are just three of them. While her Netflix project TWT is up for release in January, The gorgeous and talented actress has now started prepping up for one more project titled Text For You.

The film which brings PeeCee along with Sam Heughan & Grammy-winner Celine Dion is inspired by the 2016 German film SMS Fur Dich.

Priyanka Chopra who is all set to start working on the film from Friday took to Instagram Stories and posted a couple of pictures from a salon. She captioned the story as, “Prep…starting text for you on Friday,”

Announcing the project, Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter last month and wrote, “So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It’s my honour. Let’s gooooo,” Priyanka tweeted while sharing the screenshot of the announcement.

According to the storyline, Priyanka’s character is a heartbroken woman who has just lost her fiance. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance’s old number, she will connect with a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak. Celine Dion’s music aims at connecting the two and give them the courage to take a second shot at love.

Sam Heughan is best known for his role as an actor and producer in the hit series Outlander. He was recently seen in the Vin Diesel-starrer comicbook flick Bloodshot and in the action comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me, co-starring Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Theroux and Gillian Anderson.

“So excited to be joining this incredible cast,” wrote Heughan on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently spoke about her upbringing and said that it has played a crucial role in shaping her personality.

“I am a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle. My upbringing was always an amalgamation of the two Indias and, just as much, of East and West,” she said.

