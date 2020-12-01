Ever since news of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa being arrested for the possession of drugs made headlines, members of the comedy community have been sharing their views on the same. While those like Krushna Abhishek are speaking in favour of her, comedians like Raju Srivastava and Jonny Lever have slammed her.

Yesterday Krushna reacted to Raju saying that people like Bharti should perform yoga instead of doing drugs. Abhishek said that Raju had spoken utter nonsense.

Reacting to this news now, Raju says he is dumbstruck. As per a report on Spotboye, Raju Srivastava said, “When Krushna says he stands by Bharti, does he mean he defends her for taking drugs? Is that the kind of image that he wants to project of the comedy community, as stands-ups who stand up in defence of drug consumption?”

Raju Srivastava pointed out that he spoke up against Bharati Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa only after she spoke about it. He said, “Bharati confessed to the charge and the NCB found drugs on her home. Only then I reprimanded her as an elder member of the comedy fraternity. Should I not pull up a wrongdoer in our community? Should I instead defend the wrongdoers’ deed? Or, have Krushna and Bharati become such big performers that I can’t criticize them? There was time when I was Krushna’s mentor”

Raju Srivastava also added that he wonders why the entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show is angry with him. He said, “Krushna says they are all naraaz with me. Am I to presume that he’s speaking on behalf of all the actors on the show? Or is he lashing out at me and pulling all the others into his arguments? Mujhe toh kissine nahin kaha ke who naraaz hai? And why should they be angry with me? Maine kya ghalat kiya hai? Maine toh Bharati ki bhalai ke liye kaha (I spoke out for Bharati’s good).”

Reacting to Krushna Abhishek’s statement saying Raju Srivastava shouldn’t have spoken, the comedian said, “I’ve every right to speak. Johnny Lever Bhai also reprimanded Bharati for the drug allegation, no one has pointed an accusing finger at him. Let Bharati deny the charge, and I will admit I shouldn’t have spoken.”

