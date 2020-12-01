Rubina Dilaik, who is one of the strongest contestants of the Bigg Boss 14 house, made headlines after she opened up on her relationship secret with husband Abhinav Shukla. The television actress told on the national television that her relationship with Abhinav had hit a rocky patch and they were about to get divorced. Not just that, she further revealed that they had given each other six months’ time and November was the month when they were to take a final decision on their marriage.

Rubina also said that their reason to participate in the controversial reality show was to spend time with each other. She confessed while crying, “Mere aur Abhinav ka kaaran Bigg Boss karne ka ye tha.. Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono sath nahi aate toh sath reh bhi na paate.”

Now, Rubina Dilaik’s sister Jyotika Dilaik has reacted on her sister’s confession. She praised the couple for giving their best despite having problems in their married life. She took to Twitter and expressed, “I wonder Rubina and Abhinav were under so much pressure during the initial weeks of their entry in the BB 14 house, but still they managed to play so well.”

I wonder @RubiDilaik and @ashukla09 were under so much pressure during the initial weeks of their entry in BB house, still they managed to play so well.

#RubinavForever — Jyotika Dilaik (@JyotikaDilaik) November 30, 2020

Jyotika Dilaik added, “Sabne apni deepest secrets btai or definitely sb k liye vo difficult hoga. Sabhi contestants ne jo secrets btai vo sb unka past tha but Rubinav k to present mai chal rha tha,they were battling quietly inside their hearts yet smile was always there on their faces. RubiNav Forever.” (Every contestant unveiled their secrets, and it must be difficult for all. However, the secrets others shared were about their past, RubiNav are still going through their issues in present. But they battled it quietly by putting a smile on their faces.)

