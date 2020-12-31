Due to the coronavirus scare, many will be spending their New Year Eve at home this time. Worry not because Tiger Shroff has something to cheer you up. The actor has dropped the teaser of a YouTube Original, ‘Hello 2021’, to brighten your sombre New Year’s Eve.

The YouTube Original comprises of all dance numbers you can party to while you countdown to the New Year. The virtual New Year’s Eve event will be a compilation of all the songs of 2020s most influential public figures, music artists and YouTube creators. It will be a five-part celebration which will be premiered on December 31 in the US, UK, Korea, Japan and India, only on YouTube. The full video will be drop at 11 pm on YouTube.

Tiger Shroff shared the teaser on his Instagram handle. The teaser contains a remixed version of his song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from the film War. Sharing the teaser, he captioned it, “Tiger Shroff – Bring in the new year with #Hello2021! Tonight at 11 pm, only on YouTube! #YouTubeOriginals @YouTubeIndia.” Take a look at the teaser below:

Not just Tiger, the virtual New Year’s Eve event celebrations will also feature songs of Badshah, Dua Lipa, Zakir Khan, Jonita Gandhi, Benny Dayal, Aastha Gill and many more.

Tiger Shroff had previously teased about it by sharing some behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the actor has been spending his New Years in the Maldives with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. The two have sharing stunning glimpses from their Maldives vacation on Instagram setting the internet on fire. He had shared a short clip on his Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Bad hair… don’t rly care…my kind of noiseee.”

In the video clip, he was seen shirtless standing under a canopy and showing off his unkempt hair as sounds of birds and waves could be heard in the background. On the other hand, his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also shared two selfies on Instagram. In the pictures, she was seen showing off a jasmine flower in her hair as donned a white bikini.

The actress also shared a glimpse of her view that comprised a huge swimming pool on the seaside.

