After ‘Baaghi 3’ which was released earlier in March this year, fans have been eagerly waiting to see Tiger Shroff in the next instalment of the franchise. Recently, the actor teased his fans on Instagram about the possible release date of Baaghi 4.

The Bollywood hunk took to Instagram and conducted an ask-me-anything session, wherein he spoke about Baaghi franchise. He also answered several fans questions and revealed a lot of things about himself including his first crush and his favourite movie. He shared a picture of himself from the film, wherein he flaunted his chiselled body. He teased that he will reveal about Baaghi 4 soon.

As fans are eagerly waiting for an update regarding the film, reports of the female lead opposite Tiger Shroff is now making headlines. Reportedly, Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor are keen to be signed on. The two were seen in Baaghi 1 and Baaghi 3 respectively.

According to Bollywood Hungama, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan are thinking of casting a completely new leading lady opposite Tiger Shroff in the upcoming instalment of Baaghi franchise. The makers want to cast a new heroine every time with Tiger in the franchise and don’t want to repeat the pair in the next film.

Talking about casting a new leading lady opposite Tiger, the director said to the publication, “It’s a possibility. We may not go for an established name at all. But Baaghi 4 will take Tiger all over the world for shooting. We have to make sure it’s bigger than the other three Baaghi films.”

Due to coronavirus pandemic, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 couldn’t be released in theatres. However, the film was released on the OTT platform and has become a huge online hit. Ahmed Khan also talked about the success of the film and said, “The numbers on satellite television are unbelievable. We may release Baaghi 3 again in theatres. I leave that decision to my producer Sajid Nadiadwala.”

