We are sure that south sensation Prabhas’ fans must be currently jumping with joy. Why wouldn’t they be? After all, the actor is on a working spree and is going on announcing film projects with a lightning speed. But, today we are going to talk about his upcoming movie Salaar as we have come to know who the leading lady of the actor is going to be in this movie.

Currently, he is working for romantic movie Radhe Shyam, which is progressing at the brisk pace and is on the verge of completion. The movie will be completed very soon, and Prabhas is up with three other projects. But, we know that you are eager to know about the leading lady of Salaar, so continue reading further to know about it all.

Ever since Prabhas announced his film, Salaar with ‘KGF’ fame director Prashanth Neel fans have not been able to keep calm. The first look is also out and created an instant hype for the film. Although, there is no clarity yet on the details of the cast and crew. Many want to know what is this film going to be all about and who will romance Prabhas in this film. So, according to the latest buzz in the industry, Disha Patani who made her debut in Tollywood with Puri Jaganandh’ directorial venture Loafer starring Varun Tej, is being considered to play the female lead.

Disha Patani enjoys fame in the South as well as the Hindi Film Industry but Disha is occupied with Bollywood biggies, and she hasn’t signed a South film recently. Disha and Prabhas pair may also look good on the screen, but Prashanth will finalize the cast based on the production schedule and dates of actors.

Baaghi 2 fame Disha Patani is undoubtedly one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood with a huge fan base, and she is very choosy of her co-stars. Earlier, Disha was rumoured to have snubbed the makers of Saaho when they approached her to play the lead actress opposite the south sensation. She was apparently insolent towards the makers besides quoting a hefty fee, which forced the makers to drop her name. But now once again it is being heard that the makers of Salaar are considering Disha’s name.

We wonder that if this time we will get to see the fresh pairing of Prabhas and Disha Patani in Salaar or not? What do you this? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

