Just a couple of days ago we brought you the news that Akshay Kumar would be joining hand with his Mission Mangal director, Jagan Shakti, for his next. Now, we have some more information on it as well as the name the makers are tentatively using. Scroll down for the details.

Advertisement

The film, as earlier reported, is a big-budget sci-fi entertainer that is likely to go on floors towards the ends of 2021.

Advertisement

As per reports, the Akshay Kumar-Jagan Shakti collaboration is tentatively titled, Mission Lion. According to the same post, the big-budget, sci-fi adventure is expected to start rolling in the last quarter of 2021. Isn’t it exciting!

An earlier report on Bollywood Hungama stated that the film would be filled with VFX and there is no cap on the budget. It said, “Given the VFX work that will be required for the project, Akshay Kumar is pulling out all stops in terms of budgetary expense.”

This reports also revealed that Akshay Kumar would be playing a double role in the Jagan Shakti directorial. Their source mentioned that even though at the moment details of each part are unavailable, both the roles Kumar will portray in the film are sure to keep all his fans entertained.

The film is currently slated to release in 2022.

Recently, Akshay Kumar featured in the Forbes list of Most Influential Celebrities on Social Media in the Asia-Pacific region. The list described Akshay as Bollywood’s highest-paid actor and stated that he donated $4 million to Covid-19 relief in India. It also noted that the actor took part in the ‘I For India’ fundraising concert on Facebook Live in May, which raised Rs 520 million for GiveIndia’s Covid-19 fund.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pooja Bedi Slams Sanjana Sanghi’s Latest Work: “Domestic Violence Against Men Is Not Acceptable”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube