Sanjana Sanghi became a household name after her Bollywood debut as the lead opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara. The actress started her Bollywood journey with Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar. In the movie, she essayed the role of Nargis Fakri’s sister. Recently, the actress is making headlines due to one of her advertisements in which she is seen slapping a man.

In a Lionsgate Play advertisement, Sanjana Sanghi is seen slapping a man eight times just to figure out which show they should watch next. Pooja Bedi is very much offended by the advertisement and she took to social media to slam it.

Pooja Bedi tweeted, “Absolutely HORRIFIED 2 watch this advt. Domestic violence against men is NOT acceptable. What if a man was slapping a woman in this advt? This should NEVER CLEAR an advertising board! #men have rights! #domesticviolence.”

Absolutely HORRIFIED 2 watch this advt. Domestic violence against men is NOT acceptable. What if a man was slapping a woman in this advt? This should NEVER CLEAR an advertising board! #men have rights! #domesticviolence@sharmarekha @smritiirani @DeepikaBhardwaj @amitdeshmra https://t.co/9yph7VMuAw — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) December 9, 2020

Pooja Bedi is very active on social media and is very much vocal on her opinions. Recently, she also supported Milind Soman when he made headlines because of his nude beach running picture. The model was accused of empowering obscenity. In his defence, Pooja tweeted, “Absolutely nothing obscene about @milindrunning aesthetic pic. The obscenity lies in the minds of a viewer imagining more! His crime is being good looking, famous & setting bench marks! If nudity is a crime all naga babas should be arrested. Smearing ash can’t make it acceptable!”

Do you agree with Pooja Bedi’s views on Sanjana Sanghi’s advertisement? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

