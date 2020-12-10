Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai featuring Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda is one of the much-awaited films of Bollywood. The movie was expected to release on Eid but got postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Now, Radhe would release next year. As per a new media report, Randeep Hooda will be seen in a completely different avatar in the film.

Randeep will be seen as drug lord from Goa, engaging in a cat and mouse chase with Salman Khan’s Radhe. Continue reading to know more.

According to a report published by Mumbai Mirror, “He’s a complete psychopath, a gangster without ethics, who cannot be leashed. It’s a role that’s very different from anything he has played in the past because this time he is quintessential khalnayak.” Now, isn’t that going to be quite exciting for all Randeep Hooda fans?

Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda underwent knee surgery in August before returning to the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. About his character, he said, “I had built up an image of the character in my head and wanted to make sure it reflected on screen.”

There is no doubt that Randeep is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. Be it his role in Sarabjit or in Highway, all of his characters are different from each other. Now it would be interesting to see how Randeep Hooda would look in the shoes of a quintessential villain.

