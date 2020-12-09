Ever since Mahesh Manjrekar announced his film Antim, starring Salman Khan fans could not keep calm. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Salman is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors of Bollywood. After the lockdown has been lifted, the actor has wrapped up shooting for his Prabhudeva film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and even began shooting for the new season of Big Boss 14.

But, now what we are going to show you will take your excitement to a new level. The first look of Salman in Mahesh Manjrekar’s film is out and we cannot stop playing the small clip in loop. Continue reading further to catch a glimpse of his look from the film.

There were certain reports that stated that Salman Khan has secretly started shooting for Antim. But, now that his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma has posted a small clip of the actor from the sets of the film in his look, proves that the shooting has begun.

Aayush Sharma took to his Instagram and posted a video of Salman Khan in his Sikh cop look. For the unversed, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor will play a Sikh cop in Antim. Have a look at the post below:

Aayush captioned the clip as, “Antim Begins .. #BhaisAntimFirstLook #AntimTheFinalTruth.” Salman can be seen in formal grey coloured trousers and a navy blue coloured shirt. He paired it with a black coloured turban and black sunglasses. One can also see a locket hanging from his neck, which has the symbol of Sikhism and a ‘kada’ in his right wrist.

Salman Khan looks like a proper Sikh in this attire, and his rugged beard and moustache is like ice on fire. Fans have absolutely loved this first glimpse of the actor from Antim, and we are sure that they cannot wait for the movie to release.

This Mahesh Manjrekar film is a remake of a hit Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. The film also stars Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and will have him playing a gangster, while Salman plays the cop chasing him.

What do you think about Salman’s look?

