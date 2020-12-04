Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who has seen opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara earlier this year, is the top Breakout Star of Indian Streaming Films and Web Series this year by IMDb. The list was released on Thursday.

Sanjana is followed by Isha Talwar of “Mirzapur 2”, Harshita Gaur, Swastika Mukherjee and Aahana Kumra.

After Sanjana Sanghi, fresh from the success of “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story“, Shreya Dhanwanthary is sixth in the list, with Tripti Dimri, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nithya Menen and Niharika Lyra Dutt following her.

The list is determined using data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly IMDb visitors. Sanjana Sanghi has become quite popular after her stint in Dil Bechara and she is all set to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor in Om The Battle.

“With the unprecedented popularity of streaming movies and web series this year, we are thrilled to highlight the Indian actors and actresses from these projects who saw a tremendous rise,” said Matt Kumin from the service, adding: “We congratulate these actors and actresses on their breakout success this year and look forward to watching their careers continue to grow.”

