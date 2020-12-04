Nothing can stop Akshay Kumar when it comes to working and taking up back to back projects. Maybe that is why unlike any other actor this man has the maximum number of releases in a year. Well, recently the actor had announced his next film titled Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush alongside. And now the actor has finally started shooting for it.

Akshay joined Sara on the sets of Aanand L. Rai’s film, and we cannot stop gushing at the picture he shared. South sensation Dhanush will also be seen in a pivotal role.

Sharing the happiness that Akshay Kumar feels as he returns to the sets after the long break due to Covid-19 pandemic, he wrote, “The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched: Lights, Camera, Action. Begun shooting for #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai. Need all your love and best wishes. An @arrahman musical. Written by: #HimanshuSharma. #SaraAliKhan @dhanushkraja @TSeries @cypplOfficial.” Check out the post below:

Sara Ali Khan also shared the same photo and wrote, “AtrangiRe becomes more Rangeen! @akshaykumar so privileged, excited and thankful to be working with you!” Check out the post below:

Well, we must say that Sara and Akshay looks like a perfect couple in this picture.

Akshay Kumar is dressed in a blue and white striped shirt with a ruffled collar paired with a black coloured jacket. Whereas, Sara Ali Khan looks vibrant in what looks like a Patiala suit covered by a nice lemon yellow dupatta. After looking at this picture, we bet you all cannot wait to watch Atrangi Re, isn’t it?

The film, announced earlier this year, went on floors in Varanasi in March, but the shoot was halted when the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced. Sara had earlier resumed the shoot, calling it a strange experience amid Covid-19 precautions. The team finally restarted production in October with its second shooting schedule taking place in Madurai.

This is the first time that Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Aanand L. Rai are collaborating. He has earlier made movies such as Tanu Weds Manu series and Raanjhanaa which were a blockbuster at the box office. We cannot wait for him to create the same magic with Atrangi Re.

