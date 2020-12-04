Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and the team of Coolie No 1 are currently busy with the film promotions. The team recently released ‘Teri Bhabhi‘ and the song has already clocked in over 15 million views. And now, the lead actor has made an amazing revelation about the song.

Varun revealed that it was rapper Badshah who introduced him to it. Read on to know more about it.

Varun Dhawan recalled, “Teri bhabhi is one of my favourite tracks from the album! In fact, there is an interesting story behind how we discovered this song.”

Varun Dhawan continued, “It was Badshah who had introduced this song to me. It was very sweet of him. He had come over to my house to play the particular track for me. When Dad (director David Dhawan) and I heard the song, we instantly loved it. It fits the David Dhawan School of music perfectly and Javed-Mohsin’s energy and the vibe is infectious! That’s how we found this track! I think they have done a fabulous job with it.”

Teri Bhabhi stars Varun and Sara Ali Khan. The first track of Coolie No 1, it released on Thursday. The peppy number features the voices of Javed–Mohsin, Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar. A Javed–Mohsin composition, the song is penned by Danish Sabri.

Written and directed by David Dhawan and starring Varun and Sara, Coolie No 1 is a romantic comedy that tells the story of a matchmaker, Jai Kishen who upon being insulted by Rosario, a rich businessman decides to teach him a lesson by getting his daughter married to Raju, a Coolie, who poses to be a millionaire.

The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on December 25.

