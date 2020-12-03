Singers Javed – Mohsin, Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar are all set to get the country grooving to the song ‘Teri Bhabhi’

Following the successful trailer launch of the upcoming Amazon Original Movie Coolie No.1, the creators of the movie today unveiled the peppy track – ‘Teri Bhabhi’ from the much awaited romantic-comedy. Sung by Javed – Mohsin, Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar, composed by Javed – Mohsin and lyrics by Danish Sabri, the melodious song features Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. The foot tapping song will give audiences a glimpse of the chemistry between the entertaining duo – Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No. 1, which is also their first film together. An out and out dance number, ‘Teri Bhabhi’ encapsulates the fun and excitement the movie promises to offer upon its release.

Adding onto the Christmas cheer, Amazon Prime Video brings the World Premiere of David Dhawan’s 45th film Coolie No. 1. Directed by David Dhawan, the Bollywood romantic comedy is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani & Deepshikha Deshmukh. Film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Jaffrey and Johnny Lever. Prime members in India and across 200 countries and territories can stream the world premiere of Coolie No.1 starting December 25 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

