Actor-director duo Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have turned out to be one of the most bankable pairs. While the duo has already given two hits Bang Bang and War, the buzz is that they are all set to collaborate for the third time. The grapevine says that Hrithik and Siddharth are again joining forces for an action thriller, but it is aerial action this time. The film is titled Fighter and below is everything you need to know about this update.

Siddharth Anand for the unversed is right now working on his film with Shah Rukh Khan that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. As per the reports about Fighter, the filmmaker had narrated this idea to Hrithik back when they were shooting for War. The actor had then like the idea.

If the deets in a Bollywood Hungama report are to go by, Siddharth developed the complete story the lockdown and narrated it to Hrithik Roshan again. The actor has loved the action-packed story and is all pumped to get on board. The story Fighter is set against the backdrop of fighter jets.

A source close to the development said, “Sidharth Anand recently started shooting for Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, and the director will be completely immersed in this film till Diwali 2021 weekend. Right after the release of Pathan, he will jump onto directing Fighter for Hrithik Roshan.”

The source added, “Sid had narrated this idea of making a big scale action thriller against the backdrop of “FIGHTER JETS” while shooting for War, and Hrithik had loved the basic premise back then. With free time in lockdown, Sid worked on developing it further and narrated it to Hrithik recently, who is all charged up to explore this space. If you were bowled over Hrithik’s presentation in War, be assured, it’s Hrithik in a never seen before larger than life avatar here in this aerial action thriller,” the source further told us.

Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter is yet shaping up. The team plans to go on floors by early 2022 or late the same year. Hrithik is set complete Fighter before getting into Krrish 4.

