Ranveer Singh is known for his flawless acting skills and quirky fashion sense. The actor made his Bollywood Debut in Band Baaja Baarat opposite Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma. The actor will next be seen ’83, Sooryavanshi and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In a recent interview, the actor spoke up about his unique fashion sense.

Ranveer Singh has changed the men’s fashion definition in India but the actor thinks that he just started to be more authentic with his choices. Continue reading the scoop to know more.

Ranveer Singh told Bombay Times, “Honestly, I didn’t set out thinking I would change the fashion landscape. It just so happened that when I started becoming more authentic in my choices with regards to staying true to my personal style, is when it apparently became a ‘cultural moment for Indian fashion.’ So, here was a mainstream Hindi film hero who is making perceivably risky and bold choices, donning ‘eccentric’ and ‘experimental’ ensembles, which was totally unprecedented. As much as people think it was by design, it really wasn’t. It just happened.”

Ranveer Singh also confessed that in his earlier days of career, he was being unauthentic towards his choices. The Gully Boy actor said, “After two or three years in show business, I was growing tired of being inauthentic to myself. If you see pictures of my public appearances from my early days, that’s not me at all. That’s me trying to conform, and failing miserably while feeling under-confident and unsure.”

Ranveer Singh thinks Lootera movie has changed him as a person and it was only after the film that he started being more authentic towards himself. The actor said, “When I had a life-altering back injury during Lootera, it gave me a lot of perspective. I just decided from that point on, that I will be more authentic in my choices and be true to myself. So, I went back to being what I had been all my life – an atrangi (laughs). My friends called me ‘atrangi’ in school as I was always finding unique, distinctive ways of expressing myself through my appearance. I had piercings as early as in my third grade. I used to buzz my hair into a Mohawk every summer, wear baggy jeans even before baggy jeans were a thing. While growing up, I was impacted a lot by alternative culture. I experimented with every style one can think of: be it punk, goth, grunge, hip-hop, or bohemian.”

Ranveer Singh added, “During school days, I was known in my social circles for making a bold style statement and doing it with panache. Three years into being ‘famous’, I just went back to being the person that I naturally was, and it started working for me. That’s when I realised that when you make authentic choices, they surely resonate. From that point on, I just started having more and more fun with my fashion sense. My stylist Nitasha Gaurav also encouraged my whimsical choices and it then became a thing. More than anything, I do it for my own amusement. I just like to play, and playing ‘dress-up’ is fun for me. I am always attracted to original, distinctive and unique expression when it comes to style and fashion.”

