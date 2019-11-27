Did You Know? Ranveer Singh Stapled His Stomach To Depict The Pain Of His Character In Lootera!

Lootera is considered as one of Ranveer Singh’s finest performances. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, his chemistry with Sonakshi Sinha was the major highlight of the film. At the very beginning of his career, Singh gave a stellar act with the film.

However, the Simmba actor wasn’t quite sure if he could do justice to his performance. His character in Lootera had to express a lot of emotions, pain being one of them. In order to make the pain of his character appear convincing, the actor did something no one would’ve thought.

In an interview with Film Companion, Ranveer Singh shared that he used to staple the sides of his stomach to get the painful expression right on his face. Stating the reason, he said, “I didn’t know at that time when I was making that choice for Lootera. You operate from a place where you are not comfortable with your craft, a place of insecurity and nervousness and you tend to do a lot more to achieve a certain effect… sometimes to the degree of harming yourself. I wouldn’t do it now as I know that there is a more efficient way of doing it.”

He added, “Back then, I am thinking to myself: ‘I have never been shot, now I am going to get shot. So how am I going to depict a real sort of pain on screen?’ Now when I look back on Lootera, I watch the scenes like this (leans back and make an expression of discomfort) because it takes me back to a memory of an immense amount of physical pain. It’s all real. But today, having acquired more knowledge and comfort with my craft, I know that there is another way of creating that effect.”

