Bigg Boss13: Punjabi Kudi Shehnaaz Gill To Take Co-Contestants’ Class As She Turns Into An English Teacher

A promo of Bigg Boss 13’s episode featuring Shehnaaz Gill aka Sana, that is to be aired on Tuesday night caught the attention of Twitter users, who praised as well as flayed various contestants. The promo features Shehnaaz turning into an English teacher to teach the language to her fellow contestants in the house.

Bigg Boss 13, hosted by megastar Salman Khan is one of the most loved reality shows of India and this season has particularly been making headlines for all kind of reasons right from the massive fights of Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla’s friends turned foes equation to Shehnaaz Gills antics on the show!

The promo of the episode to be aired on Tuesday was posted on the show’s Twitter handle, @BiggBoss along with the promo was a message that read,” “Learn convoluted English with teacher #ShehnaazGill in the #BB13 classroom! Watch it tonight at 10.30 pm.”

The post was retweeted 644 times and got 3.6K likes. There were memes as well as pictures of Gill, apart from clipping from the show.

A fan commented: “Love Sana. The most entertaining contestant ever. That’s the reason every task revolves around her. #ShehnaazRulesBB”.

A fan of the reality show remarked: “Haters keep burning… but no one can entertain us better than #ShehnaazGill#EntertainmentQueenShehnaaz… get some life bloody jealous souls”.

One post read: “Can’t wait to see #ShehnaazGill as a teacher. Hope this task is not ruined like #ShehnaazKaSwayamar by some insecure, jealous, childish HM.

“Some try to sort out personal, pent up grudges & selfishly ruin tasks.”

“Let’s have a great one filled with humor & laughter with Sana,” said another.

