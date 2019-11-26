Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 To Not Get Certified? Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Demands The Same For The Same

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is all set to end the year of 2019 on a rocking note. Being a prequel of popular Dabangg franchise, the movie is anticipated crazily by fans. But according to the latest reports flowing in, this Chulbul Pandey flick might face trouble before its release.

According to the Times Now report, Hindu religious group named Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has raised objections over song Hud Hud and urged to CBFC (Central Board Of Film Certification) for not certifying the movie.

In the song, one can see Sadhus playing the electric guitar and dancing to the song, which is certainly not received that well by a certain section of people.

Meanwhile, Salman recently shared a throwback video in which the superstar and his “Dabangg 3 co-star Sonakshi Sinha are seen shaking a leg with differently-abled children to the beats of the “Yun karke” track from the upcoming film.

“Dancing with special children of Umang in Jaipur ï¿½Yu karke’,” Salman captioned the video.

In the video, politician Bina Kak is also seen joining the stars to groove to the beats of the recently-released song.

The video is from the time when Salman and Sonakshi were filming “Dabangg 3” in Jaipur.

Directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salman and Arbaaz Khan, Dabangg 3” is scheduled to be theatrically released in India on December 20.

The third part of the superhit franchise introduces actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar, and casts Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep as the antagonist.

