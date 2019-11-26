Dabangg 3: Salman Khan & Team’s Initiative For Underprivileged Children Will Steal Your Hearts!

The makers of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 have dropped a video which is special and unique in its own Dabangg way!

In the intermission video, Chulbul Pandey asks the fans to donate money for underprivileged children who cannot afford to watch moves in theatres. And a thousand lucky donors will win movie vouchers to watch Chulbul Pandey in action when the movie releases.

The makers took to social media to make the announcement and shared, “Donate Now for a special screening of Dabangg 3 for the Underprivileged Children. 1000 lucky donors will get movie vouchers brought to you by Chulbul Pandey.

The makers of Dabangg 3 are keeping up the hype for the movie by treating the fans with songs from the movie.

There is also an exciting treat for the fans to identify the new Dabangg hook-step and a few lucky winners can win the chance to meet Chulbul Pandey himself.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

