This day marks 11 years of the one of the biggest terrorist attack that our country faced. The 26/11 terrorist attack took a huge toll and the city was left in splits. As it is the eleventh anniversary of the dark day, celebs from the B-town remembered the incident and paid their homage and respect to the ones who lost their lives and prayed for the well-being of the ones that survived the ghastly attack.

The terror attack of 26/ 11 happened when a group of terrorist entered Mumbai through waterways and took three primary spots in the city under hostage. What followed was a 3-day war between the terrorist and the police. The incident claimed 166 lives and left over 300 injured.

MumbaiTerrorAttack 26/11: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vishal Dadlani Pay Their Tributes
Remembering 26/11: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vishal Dadlani Pay Their Tributes

Paying his homage, Amitabh Bachchan saluted the sacrifice of the martyrs and wrote, “salute .. in the sacrifice and the honour ..”

Ayushmann Khurrana also took to Twitter and wrote, “Paying homage to all the Bravehearts of #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. We salute their courage and valour. Jai Hind.”

“Remembering the Bravehearts and the innocent civilians who lost their lives during the 26/11 attacks. Gone but never forgotten,” wrote Virat Kohli.

Vishal Dadlani had a long note for the families and also a pinch to what went wrong. He wrote, “

#MumbaiTerrorAttack Love to those living with personal loss & trauma.Strength to the Police/Marcos/agencies that stood in the line of fire.Wisdom to the media. You know what you did wrong. Truth to power. Is Mumbai safer now? Are agencies/systems better prepared?”

Many others including Madhur Bhandarkar, Aftab Shivdasani and a few more people.

