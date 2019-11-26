Remembering 26/11: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vishal Dadlani Pay Their Tributes

This day marks 11 years of the one of the biggest terrorist attack that our country faced. The 26/11 terrorist attack took a huge toll and the city was left in splits. As it is the eleventh anniversary of the dark day, celebs from the B-town remembered the incident and paid their homage and respect to the ones who lost their lives and prayed for the well-being of the ones that survived the ghastly attack.

The terror attack of 26/ 11 happened when a group of terrorist entered Mumbai through waterways and took three primary spots in the city under hostage. What followed was a 3-day war between the terrorist and the police. The incident claimed 166 lives and left over 300 injured.

Paying his homage, Amitabh Bachchan saluted the sacrifice of the martyrs and wrote, “salute .. in the sacrifice and the honour ..”

Ayushmann Khurrana also took to Twitter and wrote, “Paying homage to all the Bravehearts of #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. We salute their courage and valour. Jai Hind.”

“Remembering the Bravehearts and the innocent civilians who lost their lives during the 26/11 attacks. Gone but never forgotten,” wrote Virat Kohli.

Vishal Dadlani had a long note for the families and also a pinch to what went wrong. He wrote, “

#MumbaiTerrorAttack Love to those living with personal loss & trauma.Strength to the Police/Marcos/agencies that stood in the line of fire.Wisdom to the media. You know what you did wrong. Truth to power. Is Mumbai safer now? Are agencies/systems better prepared?”

Paying tribute to the valour and sacrifice of our Heros of 26/11.

Condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. #MumbaiTerrorAttack #2611attack https://t.co/ffHe9NQmNc — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) November 26, 2019

Tributes to our brave security personnel who sacrificed their lives for our security. Let us vow to stand united against Terrorism and be prepared to defeat cowardice acts like these. #2611attack#MumbaiAttacks pic.twitter.com/MuN047JqGu — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) November 26, 2019

26/11, #MumbaiTerrorAttack Love to those living with personal loss & trauma. Strength to the Police/Marcos/agencies that stood in the line of fire. Wisdom to the media. You know what you did wrong. Truth to power. Is Mumbai safer now? Are agencies/systems better prepared? — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 26, 2019

Remembering the Real Heroes who saved the city 11 years ago on 26/11, My heartfelt tribute to all those martyrs and Innocent Civilians who Lost their lives in #MumbaiTerrorAttack . 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bock7r1pKL — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 26, 2019

11 years since 26/11.. We must never forget to thank and appreciate our forces who tirelessly serve and protect our nation. God bless them and their families. And a moment to pray for all those innocent lives that were lost during that time. 🙏🏼💔 #NeverForget — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) November 26, 2019

