Last week was torture at Bigg Boss house. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got into physical fights and that really pissed off Salman Khan. Salman during weekend ka vaar literally grilled both the contestants. Not just that, Salman warned Sidharth if he continues to behave the same way in the house, he’ll make sure that he doesn’t get to work further in the industry.

He lost his calm on Asim Riaz too and asked him to get of the house right now. On the other hand, there have been romance budding too in the Bigg Boss house. Sidharth is making headlines with Rashami Desai.

Whenever Bigg Boss allots any task to the contestants, they get quite serious and competitive about the same. Last week while performing the task, Devoleena injured her back brutally. In a report by Spotboye, they mentioned about how serious the injury is and reportedly what the doctor has to say about it. They got in touch with Dr. Abhishek Mihir Bapat and is spilling the beans about her health. The doctor said, “Yes, Bigg Boss team did call me and said that Devoleena was a part of some physical activity-based task. They just said that if need arises they may contact me for consultation. However, they never called back, so I am hoping that the injury got fine and Devoleena is doing okay.”

Devoleena had gone under surgery last year at Nanavati Hospital and had back issue for a while now. We wish her super recovery and all the best for the show!

