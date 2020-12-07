Without a doubt, Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful actors in the industry today who manages to entertain us with an array of films each year. Be it romance, comedy, action or social movies, Akki has aced them all. Now, as per a report, Kumar will soon feature in Mission Mangal director, Jagan Shakti’s untitled next.

What’s interesting about this collab is that the reports mention he will be playing a double role and that the flick is a sci-fi entertainer.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the upcoming film directed by Shakti is a science fiction entertainer that will be made on a massive scale. A source told the portal, “After Jagan Shakti’s direction of Mission Mangal, it was an easy choice for Akshay Kumar to rope him in as the director of this new venture. The two of them, Shakti and Kumar have established a working relationship that has paid off in the past so it made the choice of Shakti directing this new venture that much more easier.”

Revealing details about the film the source added, “Though the film has not yet been titled, it is being said that it will be a science fiction entertainer that will be made on a massive scale. Given the VFX work that will be required for the project, Akshay Kumar is pulling out all stops in terms of budgetary expense.”

The source further revealed some juicy tit-bits of Akshay Kumar’s role or should we say roles in the Jagan Shakti directorial. The insider said, “Interestingly, the film that Shakti will be directing will feature Akshay Kumar in a double role. Though at the moment details of each of the roles are unavailable, it is safe to say that both roles Kumar will portray in the film are sure to keep fans grinning.”

The website added that this Jagan Shakti directorial would go on floors by the end of 2021. It is currently slated to release in 2022.

