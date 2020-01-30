Akshay Kumar Helping His Mission Mangal Director Jagan Shakti With Medical Expenses Of His Brain Clot Treatment?

Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti has won a huge health battle after he was diagnosed with a clot in his brain. If the reports now are to be believed, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been helping his director with the expenses at the hospital. Scroll below for the deets.

It was on last Sunday the reports of Jagan Shakti being rushed to the hospital and being serious broke out. Further, it was reported that the filmmaker fell unconscious while he was socialising. Jagan was diagnosed with a clot in his brain and underwent surgery. Yesterday the news came out that he is stable and recovering.

Now grapevine has that Akshay who rushed first to see the filmmaker is helping him with the expenses. A source told Hindustan Times, “Akshay is very attached to every director he has worked with, and doesn’t step back from helping them in any way, apart from the various social causes he is anyway associated with. He was taken aback when he heard this news, and made sure his team immediately reached out to Jagan’s family to take care of all the medical expenses.”

Jagan made his Bollywood debut as director with Mission Mangal. The director was in talks with Akshay for his next film Ikka which is the remake of a South film.

