Bhoot Part One Posters: Vicky Kaushal’s Screamy Expressions Are Enough To Send Chills Down Your Spine

Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship has become one of the most awaited films, both for its genre and Vicky himself. While it inches closer to its release with each passing day, the makers shared the new posters of the film and they are just adding to the already built horror that the film promises.

Produced by Dharma, the makers have been creating a hype around the release of the trailer that is due on this Friday, (January 31, 2020). From the actors sharing pitch black pictures to the production house changing its logo to the darker version, everything was indicating to the dark times.

While sharing the first new poster, Dharma head honcho Karan Johar wrote, “All ‘hands’ on deck, the horror is coming your way. Tune back here exactly 24 hours from now, at 10 am tomorrow to set sail into the world of #Bhoot. #TheHauntedShip.” The poster has a scared and bruised Vicky all horrified and covered by scary hands trying to pull him down. His screaming expressions are enough to sent chills down your spine.

Sharing the second poster the filmmaker wrote, More than just monsters under your bed…! Tune back here at 10 am tomorrow to set sail into the world of #Bhoot. #TheHauntedShip.” This so far is the scariest out of all. We can see a clueless Vicky trying to fetch a creepy doll from under what looks like a table. What is catchy here is the horrifying ghost that is sitting behind him.

