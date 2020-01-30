Tanhaji Box Office Day 20: Stays Stable Again On 3rd Wednesday

Tanhaji Box Office: After collecting 3.22 crores on Tuesday, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was stable again on Wednesday as 2.92 crores came in. There was a bit of a dip from Monday (4.03 crores) to Tuesday but no such thing has happened now on Wednesday, which is a good sign.

The Om Raut directed film has collected 235.10 crores so far and would be around the 238 crores mark before the third week is through. A mega success, it would now definitely lead to a franchise been built around the unsung heroes, something that Ajay Devgn has promised.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan would now enjoy a double bill of sorts as his Jawaani Jaaneman would release tomorrow, hence resulting in two of his films running in theatres in parallel.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

