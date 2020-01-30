Tanhaji Box Office: After collecting 3.22 crores on Tuesday, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was stable again on Wednesday as 2.92 crores came in. There was a bit of a dip from Monday (4.03 crores) to Tuesday but no such thing has happened now on Wednesday, which is a good sign.

Box Office - Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior is stable again on Wednesday
Tanhaji Box Office Day 20: Stays Stable Again On 3rd Wednesday

The Om Raut directed film has collected 235.10 crores so far and would be around the 238 crores mark before the third week is through. A mega success, it would now definitely lead to a franchise been built around the unsung heroes, something that Ajay Devgn has promised.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan would now enjoy a double bill of sorts as his Jawaani Jaaneman would release tomorrow, hence resulting in two of his films running in theatres in parallel.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out