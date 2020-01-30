Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Shah Rukh Khan To Aditya Roy Kapur, Vote For Your Favourite Traditional Look

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: Treating all our readers, Koimoi.com is back with yet another fashion poll and this time we are looking at all the handsome hunks of B-town! While we have often been impressed by our male actors all ‘tuxed’ up, we have come up with a drool-worthy fashion face-off between all the men of Bollywood dressed up in their traditional best.

From Diwali parties to Ganpati Darshan, actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Ayushamnn Khurrana have given us some killer fashion outfits. So take a look at our exclusive list of the best traditional looks of the year that has gone by and vote for your favourite now!

1. Ranbir Kapoor:

Ranbir Kapoor has always been on the top when it comes to his fashion game. Staying true to his image, Ranbir looked every bit dapper during the 2019 Diwali celebrations of the Ambani’s. Dressed in a silver-grey kurta pajama set, Ranbir completed his look with a grey embroidered Nehru Koti. With black shoes and a casual hairstyle, Ranbir looked every bit suave.

2. Aditya Roy Kapur:

ARK has girls drooling all over him and the love for this man reaches a new high every time the Malang actor dons the traditional attire. During the promotions of Kalank, Aditya Roy Kapur ditched the heavy embroidery kurtas and jackets, and instead opted for a simple yet classy red bandgala kurta along with black pants. The Kunal Rawal outfit made every bit of Aditya look super hot!

3. Saif Ali Khan:

Saif Ali Khan is true royalty! While the actor looks dapper in anything that he wears, rocking the traditional Indian attire is definitely the man’s forte. His color-coordinated navy blue kurta with a Nehru style Koti. The Koti and Kurta were embossed with a print and Saif chose to go classy by keeping a baby pink pocket square in the Koti. He teamed the outfit with a white pajama and black shoes. However, what completed the look was his gold metal watch with a black dial.

4. Kartik Aaryan:

Kartik Aaryan is a ladies’ man and currently one of the most loved actors owing to his boyish charms. And yet, he looks every bit the suave man in this beige kurta and white churidar. The kurta had a Chinese collar and large triangles all over it. Kartik completed his look with brown loafers.

5. Ayushmann Khurrana:

Trust Ayushmann Khurrana to stay unique with not just his film choices, but also his fashion choices. The actor did not let us down in this pink and white drape kurta along with an all-pink waistcoat. Going against the usual concept, Ayushamnn teamed his traditional attire with all-white sport shoes, and he sure did pull it off!

6. Arjun Kapoor:

Arjun Kapoor is famous for his collection of traditional outfits. With his beefy body and bulging muscles, Arjun rocks the 3 piece color co-ordinated deep blue kurta pajama set. With teal embossed embroidery, Arjun’s outfit was complemented with classy black shoes.

7. Varun Dhawan:

Giving a modern-day twist to the traditional Indian attires, Varun Dhawan rocked a mustard shirt with dark brown cotton pants along with a mustard jacket. The jacket had embroidery embossed on it. The actor completed his look with the classic black sunglasses.

8. Shah Rukh Khan:

India’s Romance King sets heart racing when he was spotted in an all-white attire with a yellow and brown printed pocket square. An unusual orangish-brown wrist watch and brown shoes gave his look a perfect finish.

9. Ranveer Singh:

Ranveer Singh is certainly the king of quirky fashion, but we could not miss out on this look of the Bajirao Mastani actor. Dressed in a black kurta with a center slit and black trousers, Ranveer donned the bold golden leafed traditional attire with immense suave and style. With black and golden shoes and black shades, Ranveer Singh sure set a lot of female hearts racing with this Rohit Bal look.

