Shraddha Kapoor Reveals Why The Makers Replaced Her In Baaghi 2 & Saina Nehwal Biopic

Shraddha Kapoor is on a promotional spree for her upcoming release Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. However, it may be noted that Shraddha Kapoor, who was a part of Baaghi was missing from the second instalment where she was replaced by Tiger’s rumoured GF Disha Patani.

It may also, be recalled that Shraddha was recently replaced by Parineeti Chopra in the Saina Nehwal biopic after Shraddha chose to opt-out of the film owing to date constraints. The Street Dancer 3D actress has now finally opened up about being replaced in films and what went wrong during Baaghi 3.

Speaking to News 18, Shraddha said, “I think it’s absolutely right. But I also feel that whatever is meant to come to you, comes to you, and whatever is not meant to be yours will not be yours. I feel if I’m cast in a particular film and that is meant to be for me then there’s something that I’ll bring to the table that will add value to those films. It’s actually even on the actor if they want to do it.”

She further went on to say, “There are a lot of things that don’t come to the fore that a certain actor or actress may not want to do that particular film; that also happens. So, I did this (Baaghi 3) film because it’s adding value to me and I believe it’s vice and versa. It’s the character that I’ve never played before. For me as an actor, it was quite challenging.”

On the professional front, Shraddha is awaiting the release of Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. The film is slated to release on the 6th of March 2020. She also has a Luv Ranjan film alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the making.

