Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 11: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Slows Down!

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest release has failed to live up to the hype. Not that the film has performed terribly at the ticket windows but the expectations were pretty high as the actor has been on a roll from the last couple of years.

Although Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan crossed 50 crore mark, the film has now slowed down. After the end of 11 days of theatrical run, it has accumulated a total of 55.63 crores by adding another 1.40 crores on 2nd Monday. SMZS has just 3 days from here on to reap the benefits as Baaghi 3 will take away a major chunk of the screens.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released on 21st February 2020. It also stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in key roles.

Meanwhile, in his new film “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan“, Ayushmann feels that is has been successfully made, released and accepted is because even before the same-sex relationship became legal in India, many actors stuck their neck out and given the audience some brilliant work on the subject. He says he has all those actors and films to credit first.

He said, “The fact that ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan‘ is a success today is because the path was made for it by others. Many before me have toiled hard to make the path smoother. We have to realise and acknowledge the monumental work that was done by some of the finest actors of Indian cinema much before me,” reports IANS.

