Batla House Box Office: Check Out The Daily Breakdown Of John Abraham’s Action Thriller

Batla House Box Office: Last Independence Day, we witnessed a major clash in the form of Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House. Despite Mission Mangal’s domination, the cop drama based on the Batla House encounter case managed to sustain well by working well amongst its targeted audience.

The film did enjoy an opening of 15.55 crores due to the 15th August holiday and post then, trended pretty well during weekdays. Although it missed a century mark by a very short distance, Batla House turned out to be a Hit at the box office. It wrapped up its run at 97.18 crores.

Let’s take a look at Batla House’s daily breakdown:

Day 1- 15.55 crores

Day 2- 8.84 crores

Day 3- 10.90 crores

Day 4- 12.70 crores

First weekend (extended)- 47.99 crores

Day 5- 5.05 crores

Day 6- 4.78 crores

Day 7- 4.24 crores

Day 8- 3.78 crores

First week (extended)- 65.84 crores

Day 9- 4.15 crores

Day 10- 6.58 crores

Day 11- 7.21 crores

Day 12- 2.26 crores

Day 13- 2.08 crores

Day 14- 1.92 crores

Day 15- 1.72 crores

Second week- 25.92 crores (91.76 crores)

Third week- 5.42 crores (97.18 crores)

Lifetime- 97.18 crores

