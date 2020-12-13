Bollywood hunk Tiger Shroff has earned his fan base through Baaghi franchise. The actor has now teased his fans on Instagram about the next instalment from the franchise after the last one ‘Baaghi 3’ which was released earlier in March this year.

Advertisement

The actor took to Instagram and conducted an ask-me-anything session, wherein he spoke about Baaghi franchise. He also spoke about a lot of things about himself including his first crush and his favourite movie. Read on to know what Tiger had to say about the release of ‘Baaghi 4’.

Advertisement

During ask-me-anything session, Tiger Shroff was asked a few questions by his on his Instagram. While answering all the question, he came across a question about Baaghi 4. A fan wrote, “Baaghi 4 coming soon.” [sic]. To which the actor replied that the film will be released after the country finishes its battle with Coronavirus.

Sharing a photo from the film where he flaunted his chiselled body, Tiger wrote that he hopes that all his fans are staying in safe, away from the virus. In the photo he shared, he can be seen using a huge shield to protect himself from the enemies. Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s Instagram story on Baaghi 4.

Tiger Shroff often shares pictures and videos from his professional life as well as pictures and videos of his workout. Recently, he shared a video from his gymnastics session, where he can be seen doing a backflip and kicking an object that was held almost 10 feet high. Although he claims it to be a lucky shot, he intends to take this a step higher, as high as the ceiling roof.

He also shared a photo of himself posing for the camera. In the photo, Tiger was sporting a white T-shirt and khaki pants as he stared right at the camera. He was also seen leaning on net fencing as he flaunted his biceps while posing.

The actor has been making headlines for his vacation in the Maldives. Reportedly, he visited the island nation with his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.

Must Read: Haarsh Limbachiyaa Warns Newlywed Punit Pathak: “Mat Kar Shaadi, Hai Ye Barbadi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube