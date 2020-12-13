Dancing start and actor, Punit Pathak finally entered his married phase on 11th December. He tied the knot with Nidhi Moony Singh in Lonavla. Punit is happily settled now and his fans too can’t keep calm. But as the saying goes, “Shaadi ka laddoo jo khaye woh pachtaaye aur jo naa khaye, wo bhi pachtaaye.” Now, his friend and comedian Bharti Singh’s husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa has shared a video on Instagram, through which he has warned the newlywed.

As shared by Haarsh, the video features Punit getting ready for Pheras. Bharti’s hubby has funnily enhanced the video by giving a touch of Akshay Kumar‘s Action Replayy’s song. Punit’s expressions suggest that it’s a serious video, but the real fun starts when songs play in the background.

The video featuring Punit Pathak has lines “Na Kar Shaadi, Hai Ye Barbaadi, Phir Na Pachtana” from Jor Ka Jhatka song. Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s warning for his dear friend is truly making us laugh out loud. Check out the clip below:

Meanwhile, before his wedding, Punit Pathak had spoken with Times Of India. He had said, “It’s a mix of emotions. Nidhi and I are trying to be as normal as possible, but after every half an hour I feel a rush of emotions signalling my brain that damn, I am getting married! Nidhi and I have talked about it, and we would like to keep things the way they are now or say the way they have been since the day we first met. Nothing can be better than getting hitched to your best friend. We are glad that people took time off from their schedules to be a part of our celebrations. Sadly, we couldn’t invite too many people due to the pandemic.”

Just like Punit Pathak had said, the wedding ceremony saw a limited number of guests due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. But there were few television stars who didn’t fail to mark their presence to celebrate the precious moment in their colleague’s life.

