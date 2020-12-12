Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar Has Charged 99 Crores For Sajid Nadiadwala's Film & It's The 'Discounted Rate'

Akshay Kumar is on a roll as he has a huge number of projects in his kitty. While in the recent past, the actor was known for working on three to four projects in a year, his upcoming line up is giving a serious run for the money for every young star of Bollywood. Amongst those highly anticipated films is his action-comedy, Bachchan Pandey.

A few months back, the first look poster of the film was unveiled and it’s in huge buzz since then. It will be featuring Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez as leading ladies. Also, not to forget, it’s yet again bringing back the hit pair of Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay. So, it’s quite obvious that buzz is of another level for the film.

Now, as Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala really share a good bond, Khiladi Kumar has reportedly charged a discounted rate for Bachchan Pandey. Even though we have mentioned it to be a discounted rate, it’s learnt that he has charged 99 crores for the action thriller. So less, isn’t it?

As per Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar has charged 99 crores for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey. It’s very less when compared to 110 to 120 crores he has charged for other films he has signed during the lockdown period. “Akshay and Sajid go down a long way and their friendship has stood the test of times from the 1990s. While Akshay’s market value per film is around Rs 110 to Rs 120 crore, he couldn’t say a no to Sajid’s request to cut down on the fees for Bachchan Pandey considering the pandemic situation. The two finally zeroed in on Rs 99 crore as the acting fees for Akshay,” a source close to the portal quoted.

The film will be helmed by Housefull 4’s director Farhad Samji and will go on floors in January 2021. Akshay and Kriti Sanon will be kickstarting the shoot in Jaisalmer. The schedule will comprise of 60 days. Interestingly, the shooting will take place in real locations instead of sets. Regarding the same, the permissions have been taken from the state government.

