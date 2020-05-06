Varun Dhawan Wishes Birthday Boy Farhad Samji & It Has Coolie No. 1 Connection To It!

Farhad Samji’s name has started coming into the light after the years of hard work. He has mostly worked along with his brother Sajid, on Rohit Shetty’s movies. Over the last few years, he has started directing some big movies with most recent being Housefull 4. Yesterday, he turned a year older and Varun Dhawan, with whom Farhad is working on Coolie No. 1, took to social media to wish him. Varun took to Instagram and shared a story comprising of Coolie No. 1 BTS still.

In the picture, Varun Dhawan along with his brother Rohit and Farhad, is indulged in a discussion. He wrote, “Happy Birthday@farhadsamji bhai u have always been by my side like a rock. Your contribution has always been immeasurable can’t wait for the world to see Kunwar and Raju.”

For the unversed, Raju and Kunwar are the names of the characters played by Varun Dhawan in the film. Coolie No. 1 will also feature Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever in key roles. It is being directed by David Dhawan. It is an official adaptation of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor’s Coolie No. 1 (1995)

Meanwhile, last year, Varun Dhawan escaped unhurt when a stunt went wrong while shooting for Coolie No. 1. While shooting for a scene, Varun got stuck inside a car hanging off a cliff when the doors of the car got jammed. Varun kept his calm and escaped unhurt.

Coolie No. 1 was slated to release on May 1, 2020 but got postponed due to ongoing lockdown.

