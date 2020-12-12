Ajay Devgn’s Mayday has been creating massive buzz for it’s interesting starcast which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Angira Dhar. The talented actress, Aakanksha Singh has now joined the much talked about team of Mayday.

Advertisement

Aakanksha Singh will be seen essaying the role of Ajay Devgn’s wife in the film and the actress has joined the team from today for the shoot.

Advertisement

Talking about being part of the film Aakanksha Singh shares, “It’s like a dream come true to be a part of such a big and much-awaited film. I am so excited to share the screen with Ajay sir and Amitabh sir and icing on the cake is Ajay sir is directing the film. It’s actually happening! It’s an important role and I am lucky that the first muhurat shot of the film had me in it.”.

The film shoot commenced today and Ajay Devgn took to social media to share this special announcement. The actor shared, “Happy to officially begin MayDay🙏 in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers. Releases on 29th April 2022.”

Happy to officially begin MayDay🙏 in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers.

Releases on 29th April 2022.@SrBachchan @Rakulpreet @KumarMangat pic.twitter.com/QNKBjtvOu7 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 11, 2020

The film is being produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms and directed by Ajay Devgn. It is set to release on 29th April 2022.

Must Read: Punit Pathak Marries Nidhi Moony Singh; Bharti Singh Shares Dreamy Wedding Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube