The much-anticipated film, Maidaan that celebrates the biggest sport in the world – Football, will commence shooting from January 2021. The film starring Ajay Devgn in lead has already been shot across Lucknow, Kolkata and Mumbai and was to start its final schedule when it had to be stalled due to Covid-19.

Advertisement

The primary shooting of the film is already 65% completed and the last schedule will now end by April 2021. Considering the heavy VFX work on the film which is already in progress across London, Canada and LA, the film release date will have to be shifted. The film is now all set to have a worldwide theatrical release on Dussehra 2021, 15th October 2021.

Advertisement

Inspired by an incredible true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, Ajay Devgn starter Maidaan will showcase the journey of one of the finest coaches that emerged from India, the one who put India on the global map.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame, Maidaan also features National award-winning actress Priyamani, Gajraj Rao who created magic with Badhaai Ho, and the well-known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively.

Maidaan is set to release on 15th October 2021.

Must Read: Diljit Dosanjh Hits Back At Kangana Ranaut After She Asks #DiljitKitheAa; Says, “Subah Uth Ke…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube