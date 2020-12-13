Kangana Ranaut is one of the most controversial actresses of Bollywood. She is bold and fierce when it comes to expressing opinions on social media. In 2020, she has made many headlines due to her controversial statements and fights with other Bollywood celebrities. In today’s article, we will tell you about Top 5 Kangana Ranaut fights with Bollywood stars in 2020.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut Vs Diljit Dosanjh:

The most recent and the worst fight of Kangana Ranaut was with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. The actress had made some derogatory statements on an elderly activist, Bilkis Dadi in regards to the farmers’ protest. This led Diljit’s Punjabi blood to boil and the singer gave it back to the actress creating headlines.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾 Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020 Aa JAA…

Kam Mai Hun Da Ni Karda ..Tuney Kitno ki Chaati Hai Kaam Ke Lie? Mai Bollywood Mai Strugle ni karta madam..

Bollywood wale aa ke kehnde aa film kar Lao SIR 😊 Mai tainu das riha eH BOLLYWOOD WALE NI PUNJAB WALE AA 2 Dian 4 Ni 36 Sune gi.. https://t.co/KSHb45Xpak — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020 Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut Vs Urmila Matondkar

Everyone is aware of Kangana Ranaut calling Mumbai the hub of drugs. The fight started when Urmila Matondkar, in an interview said that Kangana should be more concerned about her own state, i.e. Himachal Pradesh as it’s the origin place of Drugs in India. The Tanu Weds Manu actress didn’t take it supportingly and called Urmila a ‘soft porn star.’ Many celebrities including Swara Bhaskar and Farah Khan came in support of Urmila Matondkar.

Kangana Ranaut Vs Swara Bhaskar & Taapsee Pannu

Kangana Ranaut made headlines after Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise when she called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar B grade actresses. She further said that they were needy actors who love Karan Johar. Taapsee and Swara also gave her back on Twitter.

“ -Needy outsider

– B grade actress

(But) – better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!” 🤓🤓

Net net I think this was a compliment! 😍🙏🏽

Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on 🌻🌻🤩🤩#KanganaSpeaksToArnab #Nepotism @KanganaTeam https://t.co/fIg4i3Lz5F — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 19, 2020 Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na 🤔 #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020 MissionM or Badla they are male dominated films, @taapsee never gave a solo hit in her whole life @KanikaDhillon n whole left ecosystem trying to cover up murder of SSR who complained about nepotism n Bullying shame on you all no one defended him but defending his murders now. https://t.co/u3PASs22WQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 20, 2020

Kangana Ranaut Vs Kunal Kamra:

The queen actress decided to take ‘panga’ with stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra as well. She said it takes a ‘spiritual core to recognise’ delusions of the entertainment world. Here’s what the comedian replied.

Wisdom via showman Jagga Jasoos AKA @SadhguruJV https://t.co/JDrQVKJYt4 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) September 16, 2020 These fools are desperate to credit my struggles, intellect ,spiritual depth, guts, success and achievements to some powerful man, how it hurts their fragile egos and cotton balls to admit that I am my own person, leading my life on my own terms. DEAL WITH IT 🙂 https://t.co/gSz5ftXZoc — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

Kangana Ranaut Vs Jaya Bachchan:

Kangana Ranaut didn’t even spare the veteran actress when she defended the Bollywood industry in the drug probe of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The Tanu Weds Manu actress, in a tweet, slammed the senior actress. Here’s the tweet.

Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also 🙏 https://t.co/gazngMu2bA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

Well, call her brave or stupid, Kangana Ranaut doesn’t care. She believes to fight for the things that bother her regardless of spats taking an ugly turn. What’s your take on Kangana’s bold statements? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Haarsh Limbachiyaa Warns Newlywed Punit Pathak: “Mat Kar Shaadi, Hai Ye Barbadi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube