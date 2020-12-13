From Diljit Dosanjh To Jaya Bachchan, 5 Ugly Spats Of Kangana Ranaut With Bollywood Stars In 2020
Kangana Ranaut is one of the most controversial actresses of Bollywood. She is bold and fierce when it comes to expressing opinions on social media. In 2020, she has made many headlines due to her controversial statements and fights with other Bollywood celebrities. In today’s article, we will tell you about Top 5 Kangana Ranaut fights with Bollywood stars in 2020.

Kangana Ranaut Vs Diljit Dosanjh:

The most recent and the worst fight of Kangana Ranaut was with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. The actress had made some derogatory statements on an elderly activist, Bilkis Dadi in regards to the farmers’ protest. This led Diljit’s Punjabi blood to boil and the singer gave it back to the actress creating headlines.

Kangana Ranaut Vs Urmila Matondkar

Everyone is aware of Kangana Ranaut calling Mumbai the hub of drugs. The fight started when Urmila Matondkar, in an interview said that Kangana should be more concerned about her own state, i.e. Himachal Pradesh as it’s the origin place of Drugs in India. The Tanu Weds Manu actress didn’t take it supportingly and called Urmila a ‘soft porn star.’ Many celebrities including Swara Bhaskar and Farah Khan came in support of Urmila Matondkar.

Kangana Ranaut Vs Swara Bhaskar & Taapsee Pannu

Kangana Ranaut made headlines after Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise when she called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar B grade actresses. She further said that they were needy actors who love Karan Johar. Taapsee and Swara also gave her back on Twitter.

Kangana Ranaut Vs Kunal Kamra:

The queen actress decided to take ‘panga’ with stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra as well. She said it takes a ‘spiritual core to recognise’ delusions of the entertainment world. Here’s what the comedian replied.

Kangana Ranaut Vs Jaya Bachchan:

Kangana Ranaut didn’t even spare the veteran actress when she defended the Bollywood industry in the drug probe of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The Tanu Weds Manu actress, in a tweet, slammed the senior actress. Here’s the tweet.

Well, call her brave or stupid, Kangana Ranaut doesn’t care. She believes to fight for the things that bother her regardless of spats taking an ugly turn. What’s your take on Kangana’s bold statements? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

