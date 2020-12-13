Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor recalled the time she danced with actor Govinda on the popular song Husn hai suhana in 1995 hit Coolie No 1.

Karisma posted a still from the 1995 film. The image features Govinda and her.

“Nostalgia. Husn hai Suhana was my first dance number with chi chi. The start of an amazing journey of super fun dance number’s with him and Davidji .. so many wonderful memories My outfit though me at 19. #flashbackfriday #coolieno1#husnhaisuhana @govinda_herono1,” Karisma Kapoor captioned the image.

The Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer Coolie No 1 was directed by David Dhawan, and the film released in 1995. A remake of the same name, also directed by David Dhawan, is all set to release on December 25, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

