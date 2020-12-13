Aanand L Rai, who has carved a niche for himself over the years and has become synonymous with cinema which makes for a seamless blend between realism and escapism, has yet another interesting project in the pipeline. Reports suggest that the filmmaker is all set to bring the story of India’s first Grandmaster and five-time world champion, Vishwanathan Anand, on the big screen.

A source close to Vishwanathan Anand reveals that Rai’s production house, Colour Yellow Productions, will be backing the biopic. The production house is known for helming clutter-breaking content with films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Nil Battey Sannata, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Newton and Tumbbad.

“The Grandmaster is looking forward to collaborating with Aanand L Rai. The biopic will touch upon the significant highlights of his career and will also chronicle some of his most popular World Championship contests. He has witnessed politics in the world of sports but his journey is truly extraordinary. The cast is yet to be locked and the film is likely to hit the floors next year. He had received several biopic offers in the past but he finally agreed to so this one,” says the source.

Vishwanathan Anand’s meteoric rise in the world of chess is one for the books. The chess champion, who still holds a top-15 spot, has been awarded Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna and Padma Vibhushan.

It would be interesting to see Aanand L Rai trying his hands at a biopic and adding his own nuance to the story of Vishwanathan Anand. Seems like something interesting is in store for the audience!

